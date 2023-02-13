India Post GDS Recruitment: Application process to fill 40889 posts ending soon

The application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) in India Post will end on February 16. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Candidates can edit their application from February 17, 2023, till February 19, 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40889 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) in India Post.

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.



Direct link to apply

India Post GDS Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee

Submit and take the print for future reference.