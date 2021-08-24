India Post GDS Recruitment: Selection list for Kerala circle out at appost.in

Kerala GDS results 2020: India Post has declared the result for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Kerala Circle on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online on the official website of India Post at appost.in.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill up 1,421 vacancies of GDS for Kerala Circle.

How to check Kerala GDS results 2020:

Visit the official website at appost.in

On the homepage, under the “Results” section, click on the link that reads, “Kerala (1421 posts)”

The Kerala GDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Take the print out of the results for future use.