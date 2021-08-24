Home / Education / Employment News / India Post GDS Recruitment: Selection list for Kerala circle out at appost.in
India Post GDS Recruitment:: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online on the official website of India Post at appost.in.(HT Photo)
India Post GDS Recruitment:: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online on the official website of India Post at appost.in.(HT Photo)
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment: Selection list for Kerala circle out at appost.in

  • India Post GDS Recruitment: India Post has declared the result for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Kerala Circle on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 04:39 PM IST

Kerala GDS results 2020: India Post has declared the result for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Kerala Circle on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online on the official website of India Post at appost.in.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill up 1,421 vacancies of GDS for Kerala Circle.

How to check Kerala GDS results 2020:

Visit the official website at appost.in

On the homepage, under the “Results” section, click on the link that reads, “Kerala (1421 posts)”

The Kerala GDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Take the print out of the results for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india post gds recruitment india post recruitment gds recruitment + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.