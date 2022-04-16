Home / Education / Employment News / India Post Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply for Skilled Artisans post
India Post Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply for Skilled Artisans post

India Post will recruit candidates for Skilled Artisans post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of India Post on indiapost.gov.in.
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:43 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

India Post has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of India Post on indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply for the Skilled Artisans post is till May 9, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 9 posts in the organisation. 

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 5 Posts 
  • Electrical: 2 Posts 
  • Tyreman: 1 Post 
  • Blacksmith: 1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria 

A certificate in the respective trade from any technical institution recognised by the government OR VIII standard passed with experience of one year in the respective trade. Candidates who applies for the post of Mechanic (Motor vehicle) should possess a valid driving licence to drive heavy vehicles. The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 30 years. 

Selection process

Selection of Skilled Artisans shall be made from, amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving licence by means of competitive trade test. The date and venue of the test with syllabus will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates at their correspondence address. 

Where to Apply 

Candidates should send the filled up application form to ‘The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, 134-A, Sudam Kalu Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai- 400018. 

 

