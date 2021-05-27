Home / Education / Employment News / India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date for 4368 GDS posts extended, details here
India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date for 4368 GDS posts extended, details here

India Post has extended the last date to apply for GDS posts in Maharashtra and Bihar. The registration date has been extended till May 29, 2021 through the official site of India Post on appost.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 09:52 AM IST

India Post has extended the last date to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak posts for Bihar and Maharashtra circle. The registration process has been extended till May 29, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the GDS posts can apply online through the official site of India Post on appost.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4368 posts.

Out of the total 4368 posts, 1940 vacancies are for Gramin Dak Sevak Bihar circle and 2482 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak Maharashtra circle. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

India Post Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of India Post on appost.in.

• Click on Apply online link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration number and circle applying for and click on submit.

• Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for UR/OBC/EWS category candidates is 100/. The female, SC/ST candidates and PWD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. The payment of application fees should be done through credit/ debit card or through net banking.


india post gds recruitment india post recruitment sarkari naukri government jobs

India Post Recruitment: Apply for 4368 GDS posts in Bihar, Maharashtra by May 26

PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • The application process to fill vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Bihar circle and Maharashtra circle will close on May 26.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4,368 vacancies in Bihar, Maharashtra

PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • The application process to fill 1940 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Bihar circle and 2,428 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Maharashtra circle began on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
