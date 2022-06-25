Home / Education / Employment News / India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 posts, details here
employment news

India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 posts, details here

India Post will recruit candidates for Staff Car Driver posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of India Post on indiapost.gov.in.
India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 posts, details here
India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 posts, details here
Published on Jun 25, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

India Post has invited applications from candidates to apply for Staff Car Driver posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of India Post on indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 20, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organisation.

The candidates who apply for the post will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Class 10 standard from a recognised Board or institute. The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation/ absorption shall be not exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

Detailed Notification here 

Where to Apply

Candidates can apply for the post by sending the application form to The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No. 37, Greams Road, Chennai- 600006. For more related details candidates can check the official site of India Post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india post sarkari naukri
india post sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out