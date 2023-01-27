India Post to recruit 40000+ GDS posts, eligibility, direct link & other details

India Post has invited applications from candidates to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can apply through the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 40889 posts of GDS in the organisation.

The registration process will begin today, January 27, 2023 and will close on February 16, 2023. The edit or correction window will open on February 17 and will close on February 19, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The age limit should be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing of all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory. Complete selection process can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

