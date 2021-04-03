Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1515 Group C Civilian posts

Indian Air Force, IAF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group C Civilian posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of Indian Air Force on indianairforce.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1515 Group C Civilian posts in the organization.

The last date to apply is 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification Available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years.

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the written test. The written test will be based on minimum educational qualification. All the shortlisted candidates will have to bring original certificates, copies of annexure attached with application. The written test comprises of – General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness. The question cum answer paper will be English and Hindi.

Other Details

To avoid the risk of COVID19, candidates are advised to follow all instructions/ guidelines issued by the Central and State government for preventive of COVID19 from time to time. At the entrance any candidate showing complaints of influence like illness, may not be allowed for the test considering the safety of other persons.

Detailed Notification Here