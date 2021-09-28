Indian Army SSC technical entry registration begins

The Indian Army has invited applications for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). The course will commence in April 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. “Applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army,” it has said in an official notification released on September 28.

Apply online, scheme details

Candidates who have passed the requisite engineering degree course or are in the final year of engineering degree course are eligible to apply. All final year appearing candidates whose final year/final semester exam will be scheduled after 01 April 2022 are not eligible to apply for this course.

A total of 191 vacancies will be filled.

The last date for submission of the application forms is October 27.

For JAG entry scheme, for which law graduates are eligible, the registration will begin tomorrow, September 29. For JAG entry, selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit, up to the number of available vacancies, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

