Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1500 posts at indianbank.in, direct link here

Indian Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1500 Apprentice posts in the organization. Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1500 posts, direct link here

The registration process begins today, July 10 and will close on July 31, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates should have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation after 31.03.2020.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years of age. However, relaxation in upper age limit for categories like SC/ST/OBC/PWBD etc. as per Govt. of India guidelines is applicable.

Selection Process

The candidates who apply for apprentice posts will be selected through an online written test followed by a test of local language proficiency.

The Test will be conducted in major regional languages (as may be decided by the Bank) except General English, which will be in English. In the objective tests, wrong answers will result in negative marks. One-fourth of the mark assigned to each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Call letters for the Test will be issued to the candidates through email or through Bank website or https://apprenticeshipindia.org/ or https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or http://bfsissc.com.

Application Fee

The application fee for the General/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹500/-. The SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee. The candidate will have to bear the Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges. The fee should be paid online. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Indian Bank.