Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Apply for 255 Navik posts from Feb 6

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Apply for 255 Navik posts from Feb 6

employment news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 05:43 PM IST

Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates for Navik posts, apply from Feb 6 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Apply for 255 Navik posts from Feb 6
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Apply for 255 Navik posts from Feb 6
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Coast Guard has notified vacancies for 255 Navik (General Duty and Domestic Branch) posts. The application process will commence on February 6 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 255 vacancies in Navik.

Details:

Navik (General Duty): 225

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 22 years.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

Navik (General Duty): Candidates should have passed 10+ 2 with physics and maths from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.

Navik (Domestic Branch): Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 selection process: The candidate is selected based on an all-India order of merit based on their performance in Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coast guard recruitment
coast guard recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out