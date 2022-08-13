Indian Coast Guard to recruit 71 Asst Commandant posts, registration from Aug 17

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 71 posts in the organisation.

The registration process will begin from August 17 and will end on September 7, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Duty (GD)/ CPL (SSA): 50 Posts

Tech (Engg)/ Tech (Elect): 20 Posts

Law: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination. Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. All candidates will be compulsorily subjected to biometric, photo identification and document verification during various stages of examination.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹250/- which has to be paid through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI. SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.