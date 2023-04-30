Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023: Apply for Faculty Positions at imu.edu.in

Indian Maritime University has invited applications for Faculty Positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at www.imu.edu.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 4. The last date for submission of hard copy of the application is May 9. Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023: Apply for Faculty Positions

The interview for the shortlisted candidates is tentatively scheduled for the last week of May 2023.

Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26 vacancies of which 14 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor and 12 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023 application fee: For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is ₹700; for all other applicants, it is ₹1000.

Direct link to apply

Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.imu.edu.in. After the submission of the applictaion form candidates has to submit the hard copy of the applictaion form to the following address:

To

The Registrar

Indian Maritime University,

Semmencherry,

Sholinganallur Post,

Chennai-600119.