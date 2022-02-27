Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Navy recruitment: Apply for 155 short service commission officer post
Indian Navy recruitment: Apply for 155 short service commission officer post

  • Indian Navy has invited applications for Short Service Commission officers posts
Published on Feb 27, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Indian Navy has  applications for Short Service Commission officers posts. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application process is March 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 155 vacancies out of 93 vacancies are for the post of executive branch, 17 vacancies are for the post of education branch, and 45 vacancies are for the technical branch.

Indian Navy recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should be graduate or post graduate or in final year with minimum 60% marks or aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

Candidates who have obtained 60% marks in Engineering or equivalent are also eligible.

Indian Navy recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Register yourself, if registered already log in to your account now

Fill the  online application form

Upload any relevant documents, as well as a passport-sized photos taken recently ( which should be scanned in the original JPG Format).

 

 

