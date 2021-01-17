Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a change has come in thinking about startups as people who used to ask "why don't you do a job?" are now asking "why not create a startup?"
"Earlier, on hearing about a startup people used to ask 'Why don't you do a job? Why startup?' But now people say job is all right, but why not create your own startup? The first reaction after seeing the people who are in the startup is that--wow you have a startup. This change in thinking is a big strength for BIMSTEC nations," PM Modi said at the Prarambh: Startup India International Summit.
PM Modi interacted with entrepreneurs from across the country and officials from Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), an international organisation of seven nations of South Asia and Southeast Asia.
"You all are examples of great youth energy, hopes, and aspirations. Today is a big day. For the first time, the summit on startup is being held by BIMSREC nations today. Startup India is completing five years today and India has started largest coronavirus vaccination drive in the world. It is the day of the dedication of our scientists and entrepreneurs," he said while addressing the attendees.
"Today, our youth and entrepreneurs from BIMSTEC countries are joining this summit and sharing the experiences that we all have, from the fight against coronavirus to the making of the vaccine. So this summit becomes even more important," he added.
PM Modi termed the current century is the century of digital revolution and new-age innovation.
"This century is also called the century of Asia. Therefore, it is the need of the hour that the technologies of the future come out of the lab of Asia and the entrepreneurs of the future should be prepared from us," he said.
"Startups have great power to change the future. You all have enormous amount of energy and you are inspiring people to create startup," he added.
The Prarambh: Startup India International Summit was organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 15-16.
Today was the second and final day of the summit that aims to reimagine the importance of collaboration between countries to further startup ecosystems.
The summit was yesterday inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry.
A closed-door roundtable was also hosted with emphasis on internationalization for startups and mobilizing global capital for Indian startups while promoting ease of doing business for global venture funds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here
- As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 547 vacancies for junior draftsman on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3
- UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC Calendar 2021 released, check key dates of all recruitment exams here
- UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's unemployment rate 16.25%, nearly 10% children out of school: Govt survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECIL Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 180 engineering apprenticeship
- The online application window for Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recruitment for the posts of graduate engineer apprentice (GEA) and Technical Diploma Apprentice (TA), will close on January 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 1700 vacancies tomorrow
- JKSSB Recruitment: The online registration window of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recruitment for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services will close on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNB SO results 2020 declared at pnbindia.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies notified for engineers, programer
- IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified various vacancies for the posts of analyst programmer, IT system support engineer and IT engineer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First phase of Maharashtra police recruitment starts, 5k vacancies to be filled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox