IOCL Recruitment 2021: Application for 480 posts for apprentices ends soon

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL will end the application process to fill 480 vacancies of Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices at its Locations in the States of South India on August 28 by 5 pm.

Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 480 vacancies of Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices.

IOCL recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and a maximum of 24 years as of June 30, 2021.

IOCL recruitment selection Process: The candidates will be selected on basis of their performance in the Written Test and their ability to meet the notified eligibility conditions. The Written Exam will consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Here is the direct link to apply for the 480 vacancies of Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices.

IOCL recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com

On the homepage click on the Apprenticeships

Click on the link given to apply for 480 vacancies of Apprentice

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference