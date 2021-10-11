IOCL recruitment 2021: Apply for JE Assistant & other posts by Oct 12

The application process to fill various vacancies of Junior Engineers (JE) Assistant and other posts in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will end on October 12. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill various vacancies of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production), Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U),Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U - O&M ), Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV, Junior Quality Control Analyst -IV, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety), Junior Material Assistant – IV/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV and Junior Nursing Assistant-IV

IOCL recruitment 2021 age limit:

The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 26 as on 30 September.

IOCL recruitment 2021 selection process:

The selection process will comprise written test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

Here is the direct link to apply

IOCL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com

Click on the What’s New tab

Click on “Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division"

Click on “Click here to Apply Online”

Fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

After successful submission of the online application, the candidates are required to send the following documents to the concerned authority at the Refinery applied for (as mentioned in the notification) by Ordinary Post so as to reach by October 23.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here