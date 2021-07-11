IOCL recruitment 2021 for Graduate Apprentice Engineers through GATE 2021 score

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to recruit graduate apprentice engineers through GATE 2021 score. The IOCL will recruit engineers and officers from chemical, civil, electrical, instrumentation and mechanical engineering disciplines. "Additionally, few candidates would also be selected from above disciplines (except Instrumentation Engg) for Engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) in line with Apprenticeship Act, 1961 (and subsequent amendments thereafter)," the PSU has said.

IOCL recruitment 2021 apply online

Application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of IOCL. The last date for submission of the application forms is July 26.

Apply Online

Only GATE score of the exam held in 2021 will be considered for the recruitment.

IOCL recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria

"Candidates pursuing/completed their graduation (BE/B.Tech) in combined/ integrated disciplines/ inter-disciplinary subjects like Mechatronics/ Robotics etc will not be eligible," IOCL has said about the educational qualification required for this post.

The upper age limit to be eligible for the post is 26 years as on June 30. Age relaxation benefits will be given to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules.

IOCL recruitment 2021 selection process

Selection process will consist of Group Discussion, Group Task and Personal Interview.