IOCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 476 Jr. Engg. Assistant & other posts at iocl.com
IOCL will recruit candidates for Junior Engineering Assistant and other posts. Check details here.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications for Junior Engineer Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 476 posts in the organization.
The registration process was started on July 22 and will end on August 21, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: July 22, 2024
- Closing date of application: August 21, 2024
- Release of e-admit card: September 10, 2024
- Computer based test: September, 2024
- Result date: By 3rd week of October 2024
Vacancy Details
- Junior Engineering Assistant-IV: 379 posts
- Junior Quality Control: 21 posts
- Engineering Assistant: 38 posts
- Technical Attendant: 29 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection methodology will comprise Computer Based Test (CBT) and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature. The Computer based test will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 1 marks each and the time allotted for completing the CBT is 120 minutes. CBT for a discipline may be conducted in one/two/three sessions in a single day. Every candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the Computer Based Test for being shortlisted for qualifying for SPPT.
Application Fee
General, EWS and OBC (NCL) candidates are required to pay Rs.300/- as application fee (non-refundable) through online payment gateway only. The bank charges, as applicable, have to be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.
