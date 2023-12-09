IPR & RCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 22 Project Site Engineer and other posts at iprcl.in

Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited, IPR & RCL has invited applications for Project Site Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IPR & RCL at iprcl.in. IPR & RCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 22 Project Site Engineer and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 22 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till December 29, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

JGM (Projects)/ DGM (Projects): 1 post

JGM (HR)/ DGM (HR)/ Sr. Manager: 1 post

Sr. Mgr./ Manager: 1 post

Sr. Mgr/ Manager: 4 posts

Project Site Engineer: 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Project Site Engineer: The selection process will comprise of marks of qualifying examination, GATE score, additional relevant qualification and relevant experience for the desired post.

How to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply.