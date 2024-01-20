close_game
IRCON Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 28 posts at ircon.org, details here

IRCON Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 28 posts at ircon.org, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 20, 2024 02:43 PM IST

IRCON International Limited will recruit candidates for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply at ircon.org.

Ircon International Limited has invited applications for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IRCON at ircon.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on January 20 and will end on February 9, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply should have full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 75% marks or equivalent grade from reputed Institute/University recognized by AICTE. The age limit should be below 30 years.

Candidate should have minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in construction related activities in Highways/Railways/Bridges(Road/Rail/Vi aduct).

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be called for selection process comprising of Written Exam (C.B.T) and/or Interview. Selected candidates will have to execute a bond of rupees 3 lakhs to serve the company for at least three years.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/- for UR/OBC category candidates. Application Fee can be paid through Online mode using Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking and other modes as made available in the Payment Gateway Service. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IRCON.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
