IRCON Recruitment 2021: 74 vacancies for Engineers on offer, here's direct link

IRCON Recruitment 2021: The IRCON International Limited on Tuesday invited online for the recruitment of Works Engineer on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ircon.org on or before April 18, 2021. However, the last date for receipt of the copy of the online submitted application is April 28, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies, out of which, 60 vacancies are for the Civil Engineer and 14 for S&T.

Educational Qualification:

Works Engineer/Civil: A candidate applying for the position should possess a Full-Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from a recognized University/Institute approved by UGC/AICTE. Minimum one year experience in Civil Construction works.

Works Engineer/S&T: A candidate applying for the position should possess a Full-Time Graduate degree with not less than 60% marks from a recognized Institute/University approved by UGC/AICTE. Minimum One year Experience in Railway Signaling Works OR OFC Based Communication & Networking Systems.

"Candidates may be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:7 of advertised vacancies (Category Wise) on the basis of length of relevant experience and percentage of marks secured in degree as per Minimum Educational Qualification prescribed. Firstly, the shortlisting would be done on basis of length of experience and then within the same length of experience it would be sorted on the basis of percentage of marks secured in prescribed educational qualification. List of shortlisted candidates shall be published on our web-site," reads the official notice.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: