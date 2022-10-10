Home / Education / Employment News / IRCTC recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 apprentice trainee vacancies till Oct 25

IRCTC recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 apprentice trainee vacancies till Oct 25

employment news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:04 PM IST

IRCTC recruitment 2022: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation limited (IRCTC) has invited online applications for engagement as Apprentice Trainees (ITI).

IRCTC recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website irctc.com or apprenticeship.gov.in(HT File/Representative image)
IRCTC recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website irctc.com or apprenticeship.gov.in(HT File/Representative image)
ByHT Education Desk

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation limited (IRCTC) has invited online applications for engagement as Apprentice Trainees (ITI). Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website irctc.com or apprenticeship.gov.in

The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 25, 2022.

The IRCTC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 80 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Trainees in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) trade/discipline for a period of one year.

Candidates should have passed matriculation Examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board. ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in COPA trade.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 15 to 25 years of age as on April 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for reserved category candidates.

Candidates will be selected for a training period of 1 year on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in matriculation examination. Merit list will be prepared accordingly.

Final selection of applicants would be subject to verification of original testimonials.

How to apply

Visit the official website apprenticeship.gov.in

Click on “Apply for apprenticeship Training

Key in your details and search for the apprenticeship

Apply for the apprenticeship, upload documents and submit

Save for future purposes

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irctc jobs apprentice + 1 more
irctc jobs apprentice

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out