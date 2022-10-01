Home / Education / Employment News / IREDA recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 21 GM, AGM and other post

IREDA recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 21 GM, AGM and other post

employment news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 02:12 PM IST

IREDA, has begun the application process toady and the last date to apply id October 21.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), has begin the application process for 21 vacancies of GM, AGM, and other posts. The deadline for the submission of application form is October 21. Interested candidates can apply online at www.ireda.in.

IREDA recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay 1000 as application fee. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/Internal candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

IREDA recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 21 vacancies of which 5 vacancies are for the post of General Manager, 2 vacancies are for the post of Chief Manager, 3 vacancies are for the post of Additional General Manage, 4 vacancies are for the post of Deputy General Manage, 7 vacancies are for the post of Senior manager.

Direct link to apply

IREDA recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.ireda.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on apply link

Fill the application form

Submit application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

