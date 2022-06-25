IREL (India) Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 31 Trainee posts on irel.co.in
IREL (India) Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IREL on irel.co.in. The registration process was started on June 17 and will end on July 14, 2022.
This recruitment drive will fill up 31 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Graduate Trainee (Finance): 7 Posts
- Graduate Trainee (HR): 5 Posts
- Diploma Trainee (Technical): 19 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualifications and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process will consist of (i) Written Test [First Level Test] (ii) Skill Test / Trade Test / Computer Proficiency Test and Psychometric Test [Second Level Test] as applicable and/or any combination thereof as may be prescribed or decided by the Competent Authority. The exam duration shall be of 120 minutes.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹472/- which is to be paid by candidates at the time of submission of online application form. Candidates can opt to pay either through internet banking account or Credit/ Debit card.
