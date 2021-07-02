ISI Recruitment 2021: Apply for engineer, electrician and other posts

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has invited applications for Engineer, Engineering Assistant and various other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check notifications on the official website of ISI and apply. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is July 23.

ISI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Engineer (Electrical) A- 2; Engineering Assistant (Civil) A- 3; Engineering Assistant (Electrical) A - 3; Electrician A-14; Operator-Cum-Mechanic (Lift) A- 8; Driver A-1; Cook A-1; Assistant (Library) A- 6; Assistant (Laboratory) A- 4; Assistant (Repro-Photo) A-2; Assistant (Farm) A-1.

ISI recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates have to pay ₹400 as application fee plus ₹100 as the processing fee. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee, yet have to pay the processing fee.

ISI recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of ISI at https://www.isical.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the link that reads Recruitment for the various categories of posts

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link for registration.

Fill in all the required details

After the registration, you will receive User ID and Password in the registered mobile number and Email Id

Log in using that ID password

Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

