ISRO- Human Space Flight Centre to recruit junior translation officers

Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications to recruit six junior translation officers. The application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of ISRO and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 20.

Apply online

ISRO job details

“The employees appointed will be governed by the National Pension System. In addition to Pay, ISRO provides free transport (in lieu of Transport Allowance), limited housing facility (in lieu of House Rent Allowance), advances for purchase of conveyance, construction of house, etc., Leave Travel Concession, Group Insurance, subsidized canteen facilities etc. subject to certain terms and conditions. ISRO also provides attractive medical benefits to its employees and eligible dependents,” ISRO has said.

Candidates will be selected through a written test and a skill test. Candidates have to secure minimum 60% marks in the written test to be declared qualified. The skill test would comprise two passages for precis writing, carrying 20 marks each; and two passages for translation from Hindi to English and vice versa, carrying 30 marks each.

Regarding the final merit list, the ISRO has said, “The final selection will be done amongst qualified candidates, purely based on the scores obtained in the written test. From amongst candidates who qualify in the Skill test, with minimum 60% marks, empanelment shall be done in the order of marks obtained in the written test.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON