ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply Technician ‘B’ and Draughtsman 'B' posts at isro.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 06, 2023 12:31 PM IST

ISRO invites applications for Technician 'B'/Draughtsman ‘B’ posts. The application deadline is August 21. Apply at www.isro.gov.in.

Indian Space Research Organisation has invited applications for Technician 'B'/Draughtsman ‘B’ posts. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 21. Interested candidates can apply online at www.isro.gov.in.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies of which 34 vacancies are for Technician ‘B’ and one vacancy are for the Draughtsman ‘B’ posts.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 35 years.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 selection process: The mode of Selection will be a Written Test and a Skill Test. The written test of 90 minutes duration will be conducted first with 80 multiple choice questions carrying one mark for each correct answer. There will be a negative marking of 0.33 mark for each wrong answer. Based on the performance in the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test in a 1:5 ratio with a minimum of 10 candidates.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 application fee: All candidates must pay a uniform application cost of 500. Candidates in fee-exempt categories will receive a full refund. Other candidates will be refunded 400 after deducting the application fee of 100.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

