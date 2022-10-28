ITBP Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration begins tomorrow

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP will begin the registration process for Constable, Head Constable posts on October 29, 2022. Candidates who have to apply for the posts mentioned above can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The registration process will close down on November 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 186 posts in the organization. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

ITBP Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Click on ITBP Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and register online.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹100/- for candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS category. candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of fees. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.