Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 8. ITBP Head Constable registration begins at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 81 vacancies of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial).

ITBP recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

ITBP recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed the class 10th examination from a recognized Board or equivalent. Applicant should have passed Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery Course from a recognized institution.

ITBP Head Constable 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Proceed with the application

Submit the form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.