ITBP recruitment 2023: Apply for constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for 71 vacancies of Constable/ General Duty (Sportspersons) 2022. The application process will begin today, February 20 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 21. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 vacancies of Constable/ General Duty (Sportspersons).

ITBP recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 23 years as on March 21, 2023.

ITBP recruitment 2023 application fee: Male candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category are requited to pay ₹100 as the application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and Female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

ITBP recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from Feb 20 till March 21.

Notification here