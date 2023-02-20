Home / Education / Employment News / ITBP recruitment 2023: Apply for constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP recruitment 2023: Apply for constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

employment news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 03:51 PM IST

ITBP Recruitment: Applications are invited for 71 vacancies of Constable/ General Duty (Sportspersons).

ITBP recruitment 2023: Apply for constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
ITBP recruitment 2023: Apply for constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for 71 vacancies of Constable/ General Duty (Sportspersons) 2022. The application process will begin today, February 20 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 21. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 vacancies of Constable/ General Duty (Sportspersons).

ITBP recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 23 years as on March 21, 2023.

ITBP recruitment 2023 application fee: Male candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category are requited to pay 100 as the application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and Female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

ITBP recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from Feb 20 till March 21.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
itbp recruitment
itbp recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out