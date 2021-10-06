ITBP recruitment: Apply for 553 vacancies for medical officers and other posts

ITBP recruitment 2021: ITBP Medical Officer Selection Board (CAPFs), has invited applications for the posts of Super Specialist Medical Officers, Specialist Medical Officers, Medical officers and Dental Surgeon in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ITBP Recruitment at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP recruitment vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 553 vacancies out of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Super Specialists Medical officers, 201 vacancies are for the post of Specialist Medical Officers, 345 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer and 2 vacancies are for the post of Dental Surgeon.

ITBP recruitment age limit:

The upper age limit is 50 years for the Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second-in-command), 40 years for the Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), 30 years for the Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant), and 35 years for the Dental Surgeons (Assistant Commandant) as on the closing date of the receipt of application.

ITBP recruitment 2021 application fee:

Male candidates belonging to the General (UR), OBC & EWS category have to pay ₹400 as application fee. Candidates belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribes, Ex-servicemen, and female are exempted from paying the fee.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the educational qualification, selection process, and other details on the notification given below.