ITBP SI Recruitment: Application begins today on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will begin the registration process for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts on Wednesday, August 17. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the recruitment website of ITBP, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The registration process will end on September 15, 2022. The recruitment drive is to fill up 18 vacancies in ITBP.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 examination from a recognised board or university or equivalent can apply for these posts. They also need to pass the examination in General Nurisng and Midwifery.

The age limit for these posts is 21 years-30 years.

Candidates for these posts will be selected through Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, Verification of original documents, Skill test, Detailed Medical Examination/ Review Medical examination.

The application fees is ₹200. However, there is no fee for female candidates ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to SC and ST categories.