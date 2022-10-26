ITBP to recruit 24 Assistant SI posts, apply at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant SI posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The application process was opened on October 25 and will close on November 23, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Senior Secondary Certificate (10+2) examination with physics, chemistry and biology as subjects from a recognised board or equivalent. Diploma in Pharmacy from any institution of or recognised by the Central or State government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of recruitment tests. The recruitment tests will comprise of PET and PST.

Application Fees

The application fees for male candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS category is ₹100. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, females and Ex-Servicemen is exempted from payment of fees. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of ITBP.

Detailed Notification Here