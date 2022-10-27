ITBP to recruit for 186 Constable, Head Constable (MM) posts, apply from Oct 29

Indo-Tibetian Boarder Police Force or ITBP has released a recruitment notification for 186 Constable and Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies from October 29 to November 27 on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

There are 58 vacancies of Head Constables (MM) and 128 Constable (MM) vacancies.

Candidates should be between 18-25 years of age on November 27, 2022 to be eligible for these posts.

For Head Constable (MM) posts, candidates should have passed Class 12 and have certificate in Motor Mechanic from a recognised institution or training institute with 3 years of practical experience in the trade in a reputed workshop. Candidates who have done a 3 year diploma in Automobile Engineering can also apply.

For Constable (MM posts), candidates should have passed Class 10 with industrial training certificate in the respective trade from a recognised institution, or 3 years' experience in the respective trade at a recognised farm.

For more details, check the notification below:

