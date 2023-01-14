Home / Education / Employment News / IUST Kashmir recruitment 2023: Apply for 21 vacancies of Assistant Professors

IUST Kashmir recruitment 2023: Apply for 21 vacancies of Assistant Professors

employment news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 07:29 PM IST

IUST Kashmir recruitment 2023: Islamic University of Science and Technology, Kashmir has invited applications for 21 vacancies of Assistant professors.

ByHT Education Desk

Islamic University of Science and Technology, Kashmir has invited applications for 21 vacancies of Assistant professors. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 6, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IUST at www.iust.ac.in.

After the submission of the online application form candidates has to submit a hard copy of the application form complete in all respects duly supported by self-attested copies of all relevant documents, and certificates to the office the of Registrar by or before the last date of submission of hardcopies of the application formsThe last date for submission of hard copies of the application forms is February 13, 2023.

IUST Kashmir recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 21 vacancies in Assistant Professor's various departments / Centres of the University.

IUST Kashmir recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay 1000 as an application fee.

IUST Kashmir recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of www.iust.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Register and submit the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and take the print for future reference.

Notification here

