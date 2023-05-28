Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Personal Assistant posts

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand High Court has invited online applications for 42 Personal Assistant vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on jhc.org.in or jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in up to June 24. Jharkhand HC PA recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 posts on jhc.org.in or jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in(File Photo)

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Name of the post: Personal Assistant of the High Court for Jharkhand, Ranchi

Unreserved: 13 (one post reserved for women candidates)

SC: 5

ST: 13 (One reserved for women)

BC-1: 5

BC-2: 2

EWS: 4

Minimum educational qualification required for these posts is graduation or an equivalent degree from a recognised university or institution. They must be proficient in English shorthand (100 WPM) and typing (40 WPM). They should be well acquainted in computer application.

The lower age limit for these posts is 21 years and the upper age limit is 35 years as on April 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

Salary of personal assistants will be in the pay matrix level 7 in the 7th PRC ( ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400).

