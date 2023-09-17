News / Education / Employment News / JKPSC recruitment 2023: Application process for Civil Judge posts extended till September 19

JKPSC recruitment 2023: Application process for Civil Judge posts extended till September 19

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 17, 2023 12:13 PM IST

JKPSC extends last date to apply for Civil Judge (Junior Division) post to September 19. 69 vacancies available. Apply at jkpsc.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Candidates can now apply till September 19. Interested candidates can apply at jkpsc.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir PSC Extends Last Date for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Application to September 19
Jammu and Kashmir PSC Extends Last Date for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Application to September 19

Previously, the last date for the submission of the application form was September 17.

“Last date for filling up of the Online Application Forms for KCS (Judicial) 2023 is hereby extended upto 19.09.2023”, reads the official website.

This recruitment drive will fill up 69 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). The application fee is 1000 for the general category. For the reserved category the application fee is 500. The PHC candidate is not required to pay the fee.

Direct link to apply for JKPSC Civil Judge

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, under the recruitment tab, click on the online application

Now click on the application link for Civil Judge posts

Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out