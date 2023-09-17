JKPSC recruitment 2023: Application process for Civil Judge posts extended till September 19
JKPSC extends last date to apply for Civil Judge (Junior Division) post to September 19. 69 vacancies available. Apply at jkpsc.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Candidates can now apply till September 19. Interested candidates can apply at jkpsc.nic.in.
Previously, the last date for the submission of the application form was September 17.
“Last date for filling up of the Online Application Forms for KCS (Judicial) 2023 is hereby extended upto 19.09.2023”, reads the official website.
This recruitment drive will fill up 69 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). The application fee is ₹1000 for the general category. For the reserved category the application fee is ₹500. The PHC candidate is not required to pay the fee.
Direct link to apply for JKPSC Civil Judge
JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, under the recruitment tab, click on the online application
Now click on the application link for Civil Judge posts
Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
