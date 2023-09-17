JKPSC recruitment 2023: Application process for Civil Judge posts extended till September 19

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Candidates can now apply till September 19. Interested candidates can apply at jkpsc.nic.in. Jammu and Kashmir PSC Extends Last Date for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Application to September 19

Previously, the last date for the submission of the application form was September 17.

“Last date for filling up of the Online Application Forms for KCS (Judicial) 2023 is hereby extended upto 19.09.2023”, reads the official website.

This recruitment drive will fill up 69 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). The application fee is ₹1000 for the general category. For the reserved category the application fee is ₹500. The PHC candidate is not required to pay the fee.

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, under the recruitment tab, click on the online application

Now click on the application link for Civil Judge posts

Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

