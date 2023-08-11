Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has begun the application process for 247 vacancies of Medical Officer Allopathic today, August 11. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 247 MO posts till August 26 at jkpsc.nic.in(jkpsc.nic.in)

The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 26. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from August 27 to August 29. The examination will be tentatively conducted on September 17.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 247 vacancies of Medical Officer Allopathic.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General category. For reserved categories, the application fee is ₹500.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Application” under the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the registration link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below: