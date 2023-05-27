Home / Education / Employment News / JKPSC recruitment 2023: Lecturer posts notified, apply from May 30

JKPSC recruitment 2023: Lecturer posts notified, apply from May 30

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturers. The application process will begin on May 30. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 29. Candidates can edit their applications from June 30 to July 2.

JKPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Lecturer posts from May 30(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
JKPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Lecturer posts from May 30(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

JKPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies of Lecturers.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay a fee of 1000, while those from the reserved category should pay 500. Candidates for PHC are exempted from paying the fee.

JKPSC Lecturer posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Application” under Recruitment tab

Next, click on the registration link

Fill out the applictaion form

Submit the form

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs recruitment
jobs recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out