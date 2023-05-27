JKPSC recruitment 2023: Lecturer posts notified, apply from May 30

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturers. The application process will begin on May 30. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 29. Candidates can edit their applications from June 30 to July 2. JKPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Lecturer posts from May 30(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

JKPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies of Lecturers.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay a fee of ₹1000, while those from the reserved category should pay ₹500. Candidates for PHC are exempted from paying the fee.

JKPSC Lecturer posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Application” under Recruitment tab

Next, click on the registration link

Fill out the applictaion form

Submit the form

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON