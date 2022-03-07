Home / Education / Employment News / JKSSB Accounts Assistant answer key 2022 released at jkssb.nic.in
employment news

JKSSB Accounts Assistant answer key 2022 released at jkssb.nic.in

Published on Mar 07, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released answer key of the Accounts Assistant written exam 2022. The OMR based objective type written examination for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance) on March 6, 2022 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key  on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

The examination were held in 722  centres across 19 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

‘The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board i.e www.jkssb.nic.in from 07th of March 2022 to 09th of March 2022,’ reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive will fill up  972 posts of Accounts Assistant. Around 2 lakh candidates applied for the above-mentioned positions, with approximately 1.36 lakh (70 percent) participating.

Direct link to check the answer key

How to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant answer key:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,' Notice regarding Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106 held on 06th of March 2022'.

The JKSSB Account Assistant answer key will appear on screen

Check and download.

 

Topics
jkssb answer key
