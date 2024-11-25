JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit cards released at jkssb.nic.in, direct link to download here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB, has released the admit cards for the constable recruitment exams on Monday, November 25, 2024. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: Download admit card via the direct link given here.

Notably, the recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 8, and 22, 2024.

The selection process for constable posts includes a written test, a Physical Standard Test, and a Physical Endurance test. The written examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Additionally, the questions will be set in English only. There will be negative markings for each wrong answer to the extent of one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question.

The candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the physical standard test based on the written test, which will be six times the total number of vacancies to be filled in each category.

The registration process for Constable posts was carried from August 8 to September 7, 2024. Through the recruitment drive, the JKSSB aims to fill up 4002 posts in the organization.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: Here's how to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the constable recruitment exam admit card:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in. On the home page, click on the tab titled ‘Download Admit Card’ Furnish your credentials on the log in page and click on submit. The JKSSB Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related information, visit the official website of JKSSB.