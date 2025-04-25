JKSSB JE Recruitment 2025: Notification for 508 posts out at jkssb.nic.in, check details here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services and Selection Board (JKSSB) released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply online for 508 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts in the Public Works (R&B) and Jal Shakti Departments. JKSSB JE Recruitment 2025: Notification for 508 posts out, check details here (Unsplash)

The online application for the above notification will begin from May 5, 2025 and end on June 3, 2025. The J&K Services Selection Board will notify the date and venue/centre of examination separately on the website. Eligible candidates, therefore, can soon apply at jkssb.nic.in.

Vacancy Details

Out of the 508 vacant posts under PWD (R&B) and Jal Shakti Department, 150 are to be filled under various posts in Public Works (R&B) Department while the remaining 358 are to be filled under the Department of Jal Shakti.

Eligibility Criteria

Domicile: Candidates seeking to apply for the above posts shall be domicile of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and must possess valid domicile document issued by competent authority before the last date of application of online form.

Candidates seeking to apply for the above posts shall be domicile of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and must possess valid domicile document issued by competent authority before the last date of application of online form. Age: age for the above posts will be calculated as on 01.01.2025 for open merit and various reserved categories.

Maximum age limit for Open Merit (OM) and government service/contractual employment is 40 years of age, for Ex-servicemen and physically challenged person the age limit is 48 and 42 respectively whereas for SC/ST/ST-1/ST-2/RBA/ALC/IB/EWS/OBC the maximum age limit is 43 years of age.

Qualification prescribed: For both departments, candidates with 03 years of Diploma in civil engineering from a government-recognised institute / Indian university degree in civil engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India are eligible.

Application fee

Candidates filling out the online application form are also required to pay a fee of ₹600/—to complete their application. The fee applicable shall be ₹500 /—for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/ST-1/ST-2/EWS and PwBD categories.

Fees can be paid through online mode viz. Net Banking, credit or Debit cards.

Exam Pattern

The examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice Questions. The questions will be set only in English, and there will be 1/4th negative marking. The JE (Civil) paper will be 120 marks and must be completed in 120 minutes.

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in.