RRB Paramedical 2025 exam dates released, city intimation slip available on websites

The Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB Paramedical 2025 exam dates. The computer based test for various posts of para-medical will be held from April 28 to April 30, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the exam dates notice on the official website of RRBs. RRB Paramedical 2025 exam dates released, city intimation slip available(Rajkumar)

The Link to view Exam City & Date and download Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates has been made live on the official websites of all RRBs. Candidates who want to download the city intimation slip can follow the steps given below.

RRB Paramedical 2025 city intimation slip: How to download

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Paramedical 2025 city intimation slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.

5. Check the city intimation slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Question paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions to be asked in the exam includes: professional ability, general awareness, general arithmetic, general intelligence and reasoning, and general science.

Negative marking will be used in CBT (computer-based test/examination), and marks will be deducted for each wrong answer @ 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question.

E-call letters or admit cards will be issued four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city intimation link.

RRBS said that candidates' biometric authentication will be done in the exam centre before entry into the exam hall. Therefore, candidates must bring their original Aadhaar cards or a printout of e-verified Aadhaar on the exam day.

RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1376 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.