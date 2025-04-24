Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 released at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in, direct link to download here

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department has released the admit cards for the home guard physical efficiency test. Candidates who are taking the test can download their admit cards from the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.. Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 it out at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download through the direct link given here.

Notably, the admit cards have been released for candidates hailing from Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga and Purnia districts only. The admit cards for candidates belonging to other districts will be made available on the website in due course.

It may be mentioned here that candidates are required to meet certain physical parameters to be able to appear for the exam:

Height:

For instance, the minimum height for male candidates of all categories (except districts of Purnia and Kosi division) should be 5 feet 4 inches (162.56 cm).

For male candidates of districts of Purnia and Kosi division (Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts) the minimum height should be 5 feet 2 inches (157.5 cm).

The minimum height for female candidates of all categories is 153 cms.

Chest:

For male candidates of all categories (except male candidates of districts of Purnia and Kosi division) the chest size should be 31 inches (79 cm) without expansion.

For male candidates from the districts of Purnia and Kosi division (Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts), the size of the chest should be 30 inches (76 cm).

There will be no chest measurement for female candidates of all categories.

Also, the physical standards and criteria of physical efficiency test for third gender candidates will be the same as for female candidates.

About the Physical Efficiency Test

Physical aptitude/efficiency test will be conducted at the district level, which will consist a total of 15 marks.

The test will be conducted in sequential order as follows:

Candidates will first go through a biometric registration and verification, following which they will have to compete in a race. Those candidates who are unable to complete in the race within the stipulated time will be declared unsuccessful and will not be able to participate in further competitions. There will be measurement of height and chest of the candidates successful in the race. Candidates whose height and chest measurement is less than the prescribed standards will be declared failed, and will not be able to participate in further competitions like high jump, long jump and shot put. A maximum of 5 marks will be awarded separately in all the competitions of high jump, long jump and shot put. Each candidate will be given a maximum of three chances in the three competitions. If any candidate does not appear on the scheduled date and time of physical examination, he/she will not be given a chance on a second date.

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit card:

Visit the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the admit card for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.