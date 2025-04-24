Menu Explore
TJEE 2025: Tripura Joint Entrance exam held with 5296 candidates

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Apr 24, 2025 11:22 AM IST

The joint entrance examination conducted by the TBJEE was conducted on Wednesday where over five thousand candidates appeared, said TBJEE chairman. 

The joint entrance examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) was conducted on Wednesday where over five thousand candidates appeared, said TBJEE chairman Dr. Subhadeep Paul.

TJEE 2025: Tripura Joint Entrance exam held with 5296 candidates
TJEE 2025: Tripura Joint Entrance exam held with 5296 candidates(HT file)

Of total 5296 candidates, 2,781 were females and rest 2,515 were males.

" The examination was conducted at 15 examination centres in the state. The Physics and Chemistry examinations were started from 11 AM and continued till 12:30 PM and Biology examination from 1:30 PM till 2:15 PM. The examination for Mathematics paper was held from 3 PM till 3:45 PM. The examinations have been passed peacefully", Dr. Paul told the reporters.

Of the total examinees, 644 applied for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics ( PCM) group, 3,085 candidates have appeared for Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group, whereas,1,604 candidates have applied for both groups.

Last year, nearly 6000 students enrolled for the joint entrance examinations on Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

When asked about probable schedule of results, the TBJEE chairman said, " Processing of results would begin shortly after the exams".

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On