Professor M.P. Gupta takes charge as IIM Lucknow’s new director

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 23, 2025 08:42 PM IST

A recipient of Shastri Indo-Canadian Fellowship and Best Professor Award at World Education Congress, Prof Gupta brings a future-focused vision for IIM Lucknow.

Professor M.P. Gupta officially assumed charge as the Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on Wednesday, 23 April, succeeding Prof. Archana Shukla. A seasoned academic and administrator, Professor Gupta joins IIM Lucknow from IIT Delhi, where he held the Modi Foundation Chair Professor position in the Department of Management Studies.

Prof Archana Shukla welcoming Prof MP Gupta.
Prof Archana Shukla welcoming Prof MP Gupta.

With a distinguished academic journey that began with a B.Tech from HBTU Kanpur and an M.Tech and Ph.D. from IIT Delhi, Prof. Gupta has spent decades shaping the management education landscape. After starting his teaching career at IIT Roorkee, he moved to IIT Delhi in 1997 and became a full professor in 2008. He has also served as Head of the Department of Management Studies (2016–19) and Dean (Planning).

In 2020, Prof. Gupta played an important role in founding the School of Management & Entrepreneurship at IIT Jodhpur. He is widely known for his work in e-governance and digital transformation, with over 260 research publications, 38 doctoral students guided, and several books and volumes. His research works have directly contributed to national initiatives such as the Digital India and Smart City programs, as per a press statement issued by IIM Lucknow.

Prof. Gupta has also contributed to government policy through numerous committees and has served on the jury panels of several national-level ICT awards. His international collaborations include leading an EU-funded project that introduced the FIWARE platform in India, now being used in World Bank–supported smart city pilots.

A recipient of the Shastri Indo-Canadian Fellowship and the Best Professor Award at World Education Congress, Prof. Gupta brings a future-focused vision for IIM Lucknow.

Under his leadership, the institute anticipates a new era of innovation and academic excellence.

Follow Us On