News / Education / Employment News / JKSSB releases admit card for Junior Environmental Engineer & Matric Level Posts, download link here

JKSSB releases admit card for Junior Environmental Engineer & Matric Level Posts, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 31, 2023 12:12 PM IST

JKSSB releases admit cards for Junior Environmental Engineer and Matric Level Posts

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released admit cards for the Junior Environmental Engineer and Matric Level Posts. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. The JKSSB examination will be conducted on November 5. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their email ID and date of birth.

JKSSB releases admit card for Junior Environmental Engineer & Matric Level Posts, download link here
JKSSB releases admit card for Junior Environmental Engineer & Matric Level Posts, download link here

Direct link to download the admit card

JKSSB Junior Environmental Engineer & Matric Level exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Cards for OMR Examination for the post of Junior Environmental Engineer and Matric Level Posts scheduled to be held on 05-11-2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for the future reference.

In case of difficulty in downloading the admit card candidates may contact to JKSSB Helpline number at 0191-2461335 for Jammu and 0194-2435089 for Srinagar or write to helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out