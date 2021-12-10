Join Indian Navy 2021: Apply for Sailor posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sailor posts through sports entry. Candidates who want to apply for the Sailor posts can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 25, 2021 and candidates of North East, J&K, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands till January 1, 2022.

Those candidates who have participated at t International / Junior or Senior National Championship / Senior State Championship/ All India University Championships in Athletics, Aquatics, Basket-ball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Artistic Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing and Wind Surfing can apply online. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Direct Entry Petty Officer and Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 10+2 qualified in any stream or Equivalent examination.

Age Limit

Direct Entry Petty Officer: 17 to 22 years as on date of commencement of course.

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 17 to 21 years as on date of commencement of course.

Selection Process

Deserving candidates would be called to appear for trials at designated Naval Centers. The candidates qualifying trials will undergo medical examination at INS Hamla, Mumbai. The offer of enrolment will be forwarded to the selected candidates only, which will be strictly determined by requirement in particular sports disciplines and availability of vacancies.

Detailed Notification Here

How to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to the Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board, Integrated Headquarters Of Ministry Of Defence (Navy) 7th Floor, Chankya Bhawan, New Delhi 110 021 before the last date to apply.