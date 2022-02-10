Join Indian Navy 2022: Last date today to apply for 50 SSC Executive posts

Indian Navy will close down the registration process for Short Service Commission Executive posts. Eligible candidates who still have not applied online can apply through the official site of the Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process was started on January 27, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organization under Special Naval Orientation Course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

Join Indian Navy 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Click on registration link and register yourself.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Upload the documents required and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All relevant documents (preferably in original), marks sheets upto 5th & 7th semester for regular and integrated BE/ B.Tech courses respectively and all semesters for other degree examination, date of birth proof (as per 10th & 12th certificate), CGPA conversion formula for BE/ B.Tech, NCC ‘C’ certificate issued by National Cadet Corps and a recent passport size colour photograph should be scanned in original JPG/TIFF format, for attaching the same while filling up the application.