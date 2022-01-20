JPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply for 110 posts on jpsc.gov.in

Jharkhand Public Service Commission, JPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 8, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 110 posts in the organization.

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification, selection process and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who will apply for the posts should have post graduate qualification MD/MS/DNS in the concerned subject and as per the TEQ regulations. The age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years of age.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply online will have to pay ₹600/- as application fees for general category and ₹150/- for SC/ST and other categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JPSC.